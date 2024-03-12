The loss of three generating units and the delay in returning a further three units to service has led to load-shedding moving to stage 3.
This will kick in from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, when stage 2 will be implemented until 4pm.
This alternating pattern of stages 2 and 3 will be repeated daily until further notice.
Load-shedding was at stages 1 and 2 from Monday. The enforced power outages had been suspended at the weekend between 5am and 4pm.
Stage 3 load-shedding returns
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
The loss of three generating units and the delay in returning a further three units to service has led to load-shedding moving to stage 3.
This will kick in from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, when stage 2 will be implemented until 4pm.
This alternating pattern of stages 2 and 3 will be repeated daily until further notice.
Load-shedding was at stages 1 and 2 from Monday. The enforced power outages had been suspended at the weekend between 5am and 4pm.
Image: Eskom
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
A watershed moment for democracy
Savings are going towards solar power, says Sanlam
Amid all the energy acronyms, EAP is paramount
Medupi’s preloved giant spare part arrives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos