South Africa

Catholic priest dies after being shot twice in the head

14 March 2024 - 07:09
Police said a case of murder has been opened, and at this stage, the motive behind the tragic shooting of the priest remains unknown.
Image: File photo

A 38-year-old Catholic priest in Tzaneen died after being shot twice in the head.

The shooting took place inside a church at about 7am on Wednesday.

Limpopo police launched an extensive manhunt for the perpetrator.

The priest is believed to have been followed by an unknown suspect to a changing room after a morning prayer session for church members.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the perpetrator shot the priest twice in the head before fleeing the scene.

“Upon receiving the distress call, both the police and emergency medical services responded promptly. The victim was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead on arrival.” 

Ledwaba said the priest's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has tasked the murder and robbery unit to lead the investigation and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for the “deplorable” crime.

Ledwaba has appealed to members of the community who may have any information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“You are urged to contact Lt-Col Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola at 082 749 2233. Alternatively, individuals can report to their nearest police station or reach out to the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111,” he said.

TimesLIVE

