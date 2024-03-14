South Africa

Numsa strike halted as RAF is granted an interdict

14 March 2024 - 07:29
Road Accident Fund has interdicted the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa strike.
Image: KABELO MOFOKENG

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has been granted an interdict by the labour court against the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) strike which was expected to get under way on Thursday.

The union had served the entity with a strike notice, citing alleged mismanagement by CEO Collins Letsoalo.

RAF head of communications McIntosh Polela said the strike would be unprotected and unlawful.

Polela said the entity will exercise its rights against anyone who participates in the unlawful strike.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said they would comply with the order.

“Numsa is advising workers at the Road Accident Fund that the strike has been interdicted. We are calling on workers to observe the interdict because we do not want them to suffer victimisation through disciplinary action and possible dismissal.”

He said the union was notified after 9pm on Wednesday that an interdict had been obtained, asserting the union was not properly served with papers and denied the opportunity to state its case.

“We will do whatever is necessary to fight back against the RAF for attempting to undermine the constitutional right to strike. The interdict will not stop us from continuing to expose the rot at the RAF.”

Responding on the union's allegations, Polela said changes were under way at the entity as part of the 2020-2025 strategy to turn the entity around. The changes were approved by the board and the department of transport, he said.

“An attack on the CEO is unfortunate and unwarranted. The RAF is not a one-man show, it’s an organisation. It is therefore disingenuous to attack one person, Collins Letsoalo,” Polela said.

