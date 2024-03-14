South Africa

WATCH | Ruling expected on alleged confessions in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

14 March 2024 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, will on Thursday rule whether the alleged confession statements made by his alleged killers are admissible.

The court previously heard Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and co-accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had confessed to knowing the circumstances of football star Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in 2014. However, they alleged they were forced to do so after being beaten by police.

In a trial-within-a-trial that started in October last year, the court heard evidence on the admissibility of the confession statements they allegedly made.

