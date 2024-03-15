South Africa

WATCH | South African big cat sanctuary receives lions rescued from Ukraine

15 March 2024 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE Video
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

A pair of lions has been released into their new home in South Africa after they were rescued from a zoo in Ukraine. 

The three-year old lions, Tsar and Jamil, were rescued shortly after the war with Russia started in 2022, according to Africa News.

They will be released into the Born Free Big Cat Sanctuary at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire

Dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and tortoises are among animals rescued as the battle to contain the fire at Simon's Town continues.
News
2 months ago

Two Zambezi sharks rescued in Durban harbour

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research said they were alerted to the situation by a Transnet employee who noticed a shark while ...
News
2 months ago

'Bite wounds all over her face': Pit bull rescued from illegal dog fight

A severely injured female pit bull was rescued by residents who also apprehended a suspect during an illegal dog fight in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for ... South Africa
  2. Pothole accident: government found liable for damages South Africa
  3. Gunmen ambush and kill bar lounge owner South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. Africa internet outage with undersea cables down Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court