Gauteng police have denied reports about an alleged human trafficking incident in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, saying there's no record of the incident.
TimesLIVE on Saturday reported that three women alleged to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate were rescued in Bedfordview on Friday, according to Safe City.
Safe City, a platform that brings together private and public law enforcement agencies, said a call for assistance had come through on the CCIN WhatsApp group on Friday afternoon.
It stated that a kidnapping victim was being held against her will in Bedfordview.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili dismissed the report, saying: “The station does not have a record of the incident”.
The police station's commander told a local publication the incident was a domestic dispute between a couple that was set to leave the country. The two, who were in the country for work, had a disagreement over some documents, he said.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng police deny human trafficking incident in Bedfordview
Image: Gareth Wilson
Gauteng police have denied reports about an alleged human trafficking incident in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, saying there's no record of the incident.
TimesLIVE on Saturday reported that three women alleged to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate were rescued in Bedfordview on Friday, according to Safe City.
Safe City, a platform that brings together private and public law enforcement agencies, said a call for assistance had come through on the CCIN WhatsApp group on Friday afternoon.
It stated that a kidnapping victim was being held against her will in Bedfordview.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili dismissed the report, saying: “The station does not have a record of the incident”.
The police station's commander told a local publication the incident was a domestic dispute between a couple that was set to leave the country. The two, who were in the country for work, had a disagreement over some documents, he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Three kidnap victims rescued from house in Bedfordview
WATCH | Mother among four suspects in court for kidnapping of Joshlin Smith
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos