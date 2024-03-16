Panicked midday shoppers ran for cover when armed robbers opened fire inside the Cresta Mall in Johannesburg on Saturday.
About 11 armed suspects targeted a jewellery store inside the mall, police confirmed later on Saturday.
“The suspects started breaking the store’s glass counters with a crowbar and a hammer to gain access to the displayed jewellery. The suspects then fired shots randomly while fleeing to their getaway vehicles, a white Jetta and a silver Toyota Etios.
“No injuries were reported and the station’s trio crime unit is investigating a case of business robbery,” police said in a statement.
Shoppers scatter as jewellery thieves strike at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall
Image: Amina Deka Asma
