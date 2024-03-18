South Africa

WATCH | AKA and Tibz murder suspects’ bail hearing

18 March 2024 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE
Three of the five men accused of being involved in the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, will apply for bail at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

The two other accused, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, had their bail application partially heard last Thursday.

Another two suspects in Eswatini are waiting for finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.

