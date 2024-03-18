Three of the five men accused of being involved in the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, will apply for bail at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.
The two other accused, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, had their bail application partially heard last Thursday.
Another two suspects in Eswatini are waiting for finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.
WATCH | AKA and Tibz murder suspects’ bail hearing
