South Africa

WATCH | Two AKA and Tibz murder suspects in Eswatini court

20 March 2024 - 10:54 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Two suspects accused of the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, are expected to appear in court in Eswatini on Wednesday.

The two are co-accused with five other suspects and are waiting for finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Tuesday approved and transmitted a request by South Africa for the extradition of brothers Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande from Eswatini.

TimesLIVE

