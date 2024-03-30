South Africa

Public urged to stay away from sealed container

'Dangerous' chemicals container washes up on South Cape coast

Three more containers may be adrift

30 March 2024 - 11:14 By TIMESLIVE
An aerial photo showing the location of a 200kg container of chemical waste
Image: supplied

A sealed 200kg container of dangerous chemicals has washed ashore near Stilbaai on the South Cape coastline, and another three containers may still be adrift, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported on Friday.

The NSRI warned people to stay away from the beached container, or from any others should they encounter them along the coast. The beached container, though not a “present risk” to the environment, is due to be recovered by a Hazardous Materials Fire and Rescue team later on Saturday, the NSRI said.

Though there is currently no confirmation of missing chemical cargo in the vicinity of Stilbaai, containers of the kind washed up at Jongensfontein near Stilbaai are known to be packed in pallets of four.

“While it cannot be confirmed that three containers are missing or remain adrift at sea and/or washed ashore, Garden Route Disaster Risk Management authorities are appealing to boaters and public members not to approach the container if spotted,” the NSRI said. “There appears to be no reports of any dangerous chemical containers missing off any ship at sea — this is being investigated.”

The public should report any further container sightings on GRDRM’s hotline number — 044 8055071.

TimesLIVE

Extensive search for missing fishermen and vessel off Cape coast

An extensive search is under way for six fishermen aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat who went missing at the weekend off the Cape coast.
News
5 days ago

Storm surge wreaked havoc in coastal areas, expected to subside on Monday

It was reported that a 93-year-old woman died after a freak wave hit a parking area in Leentjiesklip in George. Moreover, seven people were injured ...
News
6 months ago

Sailors en route to Cape Town plucked from life raft in deep-sea rescue

Two sailors were rescued and one is presumed drowned after their yacht sank about 2,400km southwest of Cape Town this week, the South African ...
News
1 week ago
