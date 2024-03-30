A sealed 200kg container of dangerous chemicals has washed ashore near Stilbaai on the South Cape coastline, and another three containers may still be adrift, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported on Friday.
The NSRI warned people to stay away from the beached container, or from any others should they encounter them along the coast. The beached container, though not a “present risk” to the environment, is due to be recovered by a Hazardous Materials Fire and Rescue team later on Saturday, the NSRI said.
Though there is currently no confirmation of missing chemical cargo in the vicinity of Stilbaai, containers of the kind washed up at Jongensfontein near Stilbaai are known to be packed in pallets of four.
“While it cannot be confirmed that three containers are missing or remain adrift at sea and/or washed ashore, Garden Route Disaster Risk Management authorities are appealing to boaters and public members not to approach the container if spotted,” the NSRI said. “There appears to be no reports of any dangerous chemical containers missing off any ship at sea — this is being investigated.”
The public should report any further container sightings on GRDRM’s hotline number — 044 8055071.
TimesLIVE
Public urged to stay away from sealed container
'Dangerous' chemicals container washes up on South Cape coast
Three more containers may be adrift
Image: supplied
