South Africa

Five men arrested for rhino poaching in Limpopo

31 March 2024 - 14:06
A rifle confiscated by Limpopo police during the arrest of five men suspected of rhino poaching.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police have arrested five people suspected of being involved in rhino poaching and illegal trade of elephant tusks. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the endangered species unit together with wildlife security apprehended the men on Thursday. 

Ledwaba said the team was acting on intelligence about suspects planning to poach rhinos at a game reserve near Phalaborwa.

“The suspects' vehicle was intercepted on the R529 road in the Letsitele policing area and during the search police recovered a rifle bolt. During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered a rifle without a bolt, a silencer and an elephant tusk at a house in gaSekororo village in Maake policing area,” Ledwaba said. 

The five men, aged between 33 and 45. four of whom are foreigners and the other a South African, will appear in the Letsitele and Maake magistrates' courts on Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to commit rhino poaching, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of an elephant tusk and contravention of the Immigration Act. 

Devastating impact of poison, snare poaching at Kruger National Park

A devastating scene of about 86 dead vultures not only shocked ranger Joe Nkuna but left him with many questions.
News
1 week ago

WWFSA says ranger training and new black rhino project aims to fight ongoing poaching crisis

World Wide Fund South Africa raised serious concerns about ongoing rhino poaching in KwaZulu-Natal, where 325 rhinos were killed in the past year.
News
1 month ago

Trio caught red-handed with haul of protected plants in Northern Cape

Three men were arrested after being caught red-handed in possession of protected plants worth R3.5m at Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape.
News
1 month ago
