South Africa

Public requested to assist

SAPS searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Worcester

31 March 2024 - 10:17 By TIMES LIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
15-year-old Liyema Moya was last seen by her mother on Sunday March 24.
MISSING 15-year-old Liyema Moya was last seen by her mother on Sunday March 24.
Image: saps

Headline: Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Subheading: Girl last seen near her home in Zweletemba wearing a pink top and blue denim shorts

A 15-year-old girl from Worcester has been missing since Sunday March 24, Western Cape police reported on Saturday.

“It is alleged that Liyema left her home in Zweletemba, Worcester, without informing anyone of her whereabouts,” police said. “At the time of her disappearance, she was ... wearing a pink top with black stripes, blue denim shorts, and a pair of black-and-white running shoes.”

She was last seen by her mother.

“Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Liyema’s safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Nimrod Krokarani on 082 335 0656, or alternatively to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

8-year-old bus crash survivor in good hands, says Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba

The eight-year-old girl who was the only passenger known to survive the tragic bus accident that claimed 45 lives on Thursday in Limpopo is in safe ...
News
2 days ago

Motorist leaves VIP protector stranded on the road after snatching his car keys

A woman who was allegedly obstructing traffic on Monday in the Tshwane CBD left a VIP protector stranded in the inner city after she allegedly ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘When is Joshlin coming back?’: missing Saldanha girl’s classmates await her return

Teacher lights candle every morning in prayer for safe return
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town man drowns while on holiday with family and friends South Africa
  2. Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident South Africa
  3. 22 passengers injured after bus catches alight South Africa
  4. 45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend South Africa
  5. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion