Headline: Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Subheading: Girl last seen near her home in Zweletemba wearing a pink top and blue denim shorts
A 15-year-old girl from Worcester has been missing since Sunday March 24, Western Cape police reported on Saturday.
“It is alleged that Liyema left her home in Zweletemba, Worcester, without informing anyone of her whereabouts,” police said. “At the time of her disappearance, she was ... wearing a pink top with black stripes, blue denim shorts, and a pair of black-and-white running shoes.”
She was last seen by her mother.
“Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Liyema’s safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Nimrod Krokarani on 082 335 0656, or alternatively to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
TimesLIVE
Public requested to assist
SAPS searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Worcester
Image: saps
Headline: Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Subheading: Girl last seen near her home in Zweletemba wearing a pink top and blue denim shorts
A 15-year-old girl from Worcester has been missing since Sunday March 24, Western Cape police reported on Saturday.
“It is alleged that Liyema left her home in Zweletemba, Worcester, without informing anyone of her whereabouts,” police said. “At the time of her disappearance, she was ... wearing a pink top with black stripes, blue denim shorts, and a pair of black-and-white running shoes.”
She was last seen by her mother.
“Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Liyema’s safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Nimrod Krokarani on 082 335 0656, or alternatively to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
8-year-old bus crash survivor in good hands, says Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba
Motorist leaves VIP protector stranded on the road after snatching his car keys
‘When is Joshlin coming back?’: missing Saldanha girl’s classmates await her return
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos