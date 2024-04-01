High traffic volumes expected as holidaymakers return to Gauteng

Major highways leading to Gauteng are expected to experience high traffic volumes on Monday as holidaymakers return home after the Easter long weekend.
Some of the routes expected to be affected are:
- the N3 from Durban to Johannesburg;
- N1 from Polokwane to Pretoria;
- N4 from eMalahleni to Pretoria;
- N12 from Potchefstroom to Johannesburg; and
- N1 from Bloemfontein to Johannesburg.
Heavy traffic is expected from before noon until late in the evening.
Gauteng traffic police are intensifying visibility across the province to ensure a safe return for holidaymakers making their way home from other provinces.
Gauteng traffic police have cited reckless and negligent driving, speeding, speaking on cellphones while driving, driving in the yellow lane and unsafe overtaking as some of the major causes of road crashes.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Motorists are urged to avoid reckless driving.
“Good behaviour on the road will always preserve life as road safety remains the responsibility of every road user,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.
He said traffic police will continue to monitor road users and pedestrians to ensure there is no jaywalking and that drivers adhere to the prescribed speed limits.
“Motorists are urged to continue exercising caution by adhering to road rules and regulations and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.”
