South Africa

Police launch manhunt for suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

Fleurs was confronted by two armed men while waiting to be served by a petrol attendant in Honeydew

04 April 2024 - 12:16
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chiefs centreback Luke Fleurs was shot dead on Wednesday night in Honeydew. File photo.
Chiefs centreback Luke Fleurs was shot dead on Wednesday night in Honeydew. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs on Wednesday.

Fleurs, 24, was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew.

“It is reported that the victim, who was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI, drove into the petrol station in 14th Avenue at the corner of Hendrik Potgieter,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

“While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed men driving a white BMW 1 Series. The suspects pointed a firearm at him and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car, followed by his accomplice.

“The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.”

Hunt, Radebe, ‘Simply Carol’ lead tributes to Luke Fleurs as Chiefs confirm passing

The player's former coach at SuperSport United Gavin Hunt, TV presenters Carol Tshabalala and Thomas Mlambo, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe and a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Masondo confirmed a murder and car hijacking case had been opened for investigation and no arrests had been made.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the centreback's death and led tributes.

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa also expressed his sadness at Fleurs' death.

I am saddened that another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family and the South African football fraternity,” he said in a post on X.

Fleurs joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September. Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, who he joined from first division Ubuntu FC in 2018.

The centreback was yet to earn game time at Chiefs.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Football world rocked by death of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs in hijacking

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot in a hijacking incident on Wednesday.
Sport
14 hours ago

IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals killed in Mariannhill shoot-out

There were emotional scenes as family members identified the bodies of nine suspects shot dead during a gun battle with police at Desai in ...
News
1 day ago

Players Kaizer Chiefs should sign to help them reclaim the glory days

Stanley Nwabali, Kegan Johannes and and Goodman Mosele are some of the youngsters who could put the club back in the running for trophies
Sport
1 week ago

Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson provides update on Luke Fleurs’ progress

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says defender Luke Fleurs is closer to making his long-awaited debut for Amakhosi.
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals ... South Africa
  4. Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank South Africa
  5. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa

Latest Videos

First appearance in court of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany