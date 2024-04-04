South Africa

UWC council appoints Prof Robert Balfour as incoming rector and vice-chancellor

04 April 2024 - 11:02 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Prof Robert Balfour.
Prof Robert Balfour.
Image: Supplied

Prof Robert Balfour has been appointed as the incoming rector and vice-chancellor of the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The council of UWC announced his appointment, effective January 1 2025, on Thursday. 

Prof Balfour is the deputy vice-chancellor: teaching and learning at North West University (NWU) and “brings a wealth of experience in academic and administrative leadership spanning almost 20 years in public and private higher education institutions”, said UWC council chairperson Xoliswa Daku.

“Frequently invited as a keynote speaker on language and education in South Africa, Prof Balfour has also served as a peer reviewer to education institutions such as the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Wits, NWU and the University of the Free State for the Council on Higher Education.”

Daku added that with numerous accolades to his name, including being recognised as a National Research Foundation-rated academic, “Prof Balfour's dedication to advancing language learning, rural education and postcolonial literature is exemplary.”

Balfour completed his schooling at Christian Brothers College in Pretoria and has an extensive academic background

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | Profit and greed plague private education, but don’t write it off yet

The Educor debacle exposed the sector’s dark side but also highlighted a political double standard
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

15 more suspects arrested in connection with Fort Hare killings

Fifteen more suspects have been arrested in connection with two murders at the University of Fort Hare and the attempted murder of its ...
News
3 days ago

‘Are ethics taught in university?’: Meyiwa judge slams lawyer’s conduct

“Is this how black lawyers behave, some of them? Why doesn't he phone me? The attorney or advocate himself doesn't phone the judge and the judge must ...
News
2 weeks ago

Dr Gloria Serobe installed as new chancellor of TUT

Dr Gloria Serobe, co-founder of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings (Wiphold) and CEO of Wipcapital, has been installed as the new chancellor of the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals ... South Africa
  4. Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank South Africa
  5. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa

Latest Videos

First appearance in court of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany