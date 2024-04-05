South Africa

Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of slain KZN police officer

05 April 2024 - 21:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza was shot dead after responding to a complaint in Sundumbili on March 28. File photo.
Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza was shot dead after responding to a complaint in Sundumbili on March 28. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Saturday deliver a eulogy at the funeral service of a policeman killed in the line of duty in KwaZulu-Natal on March 28. 

Cele and the provincial police management will be among those bidding farewell to Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza. 

The officer and two other members were responding to a complaint about a gunman shooting at a homestead in the Sundumbili area in the iLembe district municipality. 

“When approached by police, the armed man shot at the police and Sgt Khoza was struck by a single shot in the forehead and died instantly,” ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said. 

The funeral will be held at the Tongaat Community Hall from 10am. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ipid investigates shoot-outs between police and suspects in KZN and Mpumalanga

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it has started investigating the killings of suspects in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, ...
News
16 hours ago

15 more suspects arrested in connection with Fort Hare killings

Fifteen more suspects have been arrested in connection with two murders at the University of Fort Hare and the attempted murder of its ...
News
4 days ago

Four men gunned down in Umlazi

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot dead four people in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Thursday night.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More arrests to follow over KPMG R16m bursary money fraud case South Africa
  2. NSPCA raises alarm over infectious disease outbreak as thousands of sheep are ... South Africa
  3. ‘Pastor cut off my hands despite my plea for mercy’ South Africa
  4. Home affairs to open on Saturdays in April and May South Africa
  5. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'