South Africa

Cruise liner collides with cargo carrier in Cape Town harbour

Sources say windy conditions likely to blame, only minor damage reported

05 April 2024 - 13:04
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Visiting cruise liner Ambience collided with a cargo carrier at Cape Town harbour.
Image: Supplied

A luxury cruise liner bumped into a cargo carrier while docking in Cape Town harbour in windy conditions early on Friday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed.

Both ships, the Ambience cruise liner and Grey Fox cargo carrier, reported minor damage and the Ambience is expected to depart on schedule later on Friday.

“TNPA can confirm an incident that occurred today [Friday] during the docking of a cruise liner that came into contact with a cargo carrier docked at B berth,” said acting port manager Ophelia Shabane.

“No passengers or crew on board the vessels were injured. The cause of the incident is being investigated and damage is being assessed. Port operations continue as normal and have not been affected. TNPA will continue to monitor the situation.”

The accident appeared to be linked to gale-force wind conditions.

“It’s why I say don’t do shipping when the wind is too strong,” said a maritime source with knowledge of the incident.

Ambience is reportedly on her maiden round-the-world cruise.

“Her first round-the-world cruise and she gets damaged in the Cape,” said the source.

UK-based ship owners Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed the liner was on a world cruise.

“We have reported the incident to local port authorities and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) and will share our findings with them. We are not aware of any further actions at this time.”

Samsa said, “We are relieved to confirm there have been no injuries because of this incident. Furthermore, there is no risk to the environment, nor to the safety of the vessel or the port. The Ambience sustained minor damage.”

