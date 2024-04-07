South Africa

Western Cape government announces closure of schools in areas battered by heavy winds

07 April 2024 - 17:58 By TImesLIVE
Parents urged to keep their children home on Monday in parts off Western Cape hit by heavy, dangerous winds.
Image: 123RF/mindsparx

The Western Cape provincial government on Sunday announced the closure of schools in the Overberg, Cape Winelands and Helderberg (Somerset) areas on Monday.

Premier Alan Winde said on social media teams were communicating with private schools about the situation. 

Several incidents of damage caused by strong winds, including a trailer being blown off a bridge on the N1 near the Huguenot Tunnel, have been reported in the province.

According to disaster management, scores of houses have had their roofs ripped off as adverse weather conditions persist.

Winde said there have been several devastating fires reported in the province with winds fanning the flames. 

The windy weather conditions, which are currently on level 6, are expected to increase to level 9 by Monday. The wind is expected to be accompanied by rain. 

Winde said they had opened local halls to house displaced community members. 

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers was on the ground, giving assistance to affected communities. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. 

TimesLIVE

