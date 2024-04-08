South Africa

30 homes lose roofs in Cape winelands districts due to gale force winds

08 April 2024 - 10:46 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Several areas in Drakenstein are experiencing electricity outages due to damage caused by strong winds.
Several areas in Drakenstein are experiencing electricity outages due to damage caused by strong winds.
Image: Supplied: Drakenstein Municipality

Several incidents of structural damage were reported due to gale force winds as 30 homes lost their roofs in the winelands districts in the Western Cape on Sunday. 

“Last night we activated our emergency response teams to address urgent concerns, damage to infrastructure, homes, and property, and help affected individuals and communities,” said executive mayor of Drakenstein municipality Stephen Korabie. 

We are aware of more than 30 houses in Drakenstein that have lost their roofs. Some homes also suffered structural damage. We are making emergency accommodation available to residents in need in our community halls across Drakenstein.” 

Teams were deployed on the ground to remove fallen trees and debris, repair power lines and wind-related damage such as collapsed roofs and traffic lights, while many households battle power outages and water service interruptions. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong Cape winds

Several incidents of damage caused by strong winds, including a trailer being blown off a bridge on the N1 near the Huguenot Tunnel, have been ...
News
1 day ago

Western Cape government announces closure of schools in areas battered by heavy winds

The Western Cape provincial government on Sunday announced the closure of schools in the Overberg, Cape Winelands and Helderberg (Somerset) areas on ...
News
23 hours ago

Cooler, unsettled weather expected across the country

Cold temperatures, extensive rain and possible flooding are forecast across South Africa this weekend and early next week.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong ... South Africa
  2. JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest South Africa
  3. ‘Police will continue to push back hard on criminality’: Cele South Africa
  4. Brothers killed after responding to Facebook Marketplace ad for a TV South Africa
  5. SA and Rwanda now rekindling strained relations, says Ramaphosa South Africa

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show