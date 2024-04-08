Abahlali baseMjondolo activist in hiding after death threats

Amnesty International South Africa has called on authorities to ensure that Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM) activists are protected after threats were made against another of its leaders.
Former AbM general secretary Nomsa Sizani has been receiving death threats for the past few weeks and these escalated during the Easter weekend forcing her into hiding.
Amnesty said the threats started after she allegedly questioned government officials who were in Ekukhanyeni in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, to speak to the community about a development.
The organisation said the threats against Sizani must be seen against the backdrop of a greater pattern of threats and killings of AbM members and leaders. AbM reported 25 of its members had been killed since the formation of the grassroots movement in 2005, some directly because of their activism.
“It is unacceptable that human rights defenders who are determined to improve the lives of poor communities, and who still do not have access to basic rights, are continuously facing threats for fighting for human rights,” Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed said.
Sizani, a single mother, told the organisation that on March 18 at 7.30pm, she was with her family when she received a phone call from an unknown number threatening her.
She said the person on the other side of the line said: “You have a big mouth, if you don’t shut that mouth we will shut it for you.”
On March 26, Sizani said she received a text message which said: “We hope that Zikode [referring to AbM president Sibusiso Zikode] and Abahlali will be able to protect you from that big mouth of yours.”
It was after this text message that the AbM leadership suggested Sizani move out of her house and community to a safer place, she said. On March 31, her children said three men arrived at her home asking for her.
Sizani said she and her children were traumatised by what was happening.
“How do you ... in these situations tell your children that their mother is under threat and at any time she could be assassinated. So the feeling I am feeling now, I can’t even express it to anyone.
“I was just expressing my feelings, I was just telling the truth, only the truth. I don’t think that if a person speaks the truth they should go to the grave ... I feel my life is in danger, my children's life too is in danger …,” she said.
In March, the South Africa Human Rights Commission announced that a police task team in KwaZulu-Natal had been set up to investigate the killings of AbM activists.
“Amnesty International South Africa welcomes this long overdue move, but we are clear that this task team needs to be efficient, independent and transparent to ensure protection for AbM members. It is time for authorities to show us that they are serious about protecting human right defenders and ensuring that there is justice,” Mohamed said.
TimesLIVE
Abahlali baseMjondolo activist in hiding after death threats
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Amnesty International South Africa has called on authorities to ensure that Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM) activists are protected after threats were made against another of its leaders.
Former AbM general secretary Nomsa Sizani has been receiving death threats for the past few weeks and these escalated during the Easter weekend forcing her into hiding.
Amnesty said the threats started after she allegedly questioned government officials who were in Ekukhanyeni in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, to speak to the community about a development.
The organisation said the threats against Sizani must be seen against the backdrop of a greater pattern of threats and killings of AbM members and leaders. AbM reported 25 of its members had been killed since the formation of the grassroots movement in 2005, some directly because of their activism.
“It is unacceptable that human rights defenders who are determined to improve the lives of poor communities, and who still do not have access to basic rights, are continuously facing threats for fighting for human rights,” Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed said.
Sizani, a single mother, told the organisation that on March 18 at 7.30pm, she was with her family when she received a phone call from an unknown number threatening her.
She said the person on the other side of the line said: “You have a big mouth, if you don’t shut that mouth we will shut it for you.”
On March 26, Sizani said she received a text message which said: “We hope that Zikode [referring to AbM president Sibusiso Zikode] and Abahlali will be able to protect you from that big mouth of yours.”
It was after this text message that the AbM leadership suggested Sizani move out of her house and community to a safer place, she said. On March 31, her children said three men arrived at her home asking for her.
Sizani said she and her children were traumatised by what was happening.
“How do you ... in these situations tell your children that their mother is under threat and at any time she could be assassinated. So the feeling I am feeling now, I can’t even express it to anyone.
“I was just expressing my feelings, I was just telling the truth, only the truth. I don’t think that if a person speaks the truth they should go to the grave ... I feel my life is in danger, my children's life too is in danger …,” she said.
In March, the South Africa Human Rights Commission announced that a police task team in KwaZulu-Natal had been set up to investigate the killings of AbM activists.
“Amnesty International South Africa welcomes this long overdue move, but we are clear that this task team needs to be efficient, independent and transparent to ensure protection for AbM members. It is time for authorities to show us that they are serious about protecting human right defenders and ensuring that there is justice,” Mohamed said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Amnesty International calls for action against harassment and murders of human rights activists
Amnesty International puts its might behind Durban leader in hiding
OPINION | Johannesburg fire disaster: why eradicating hijacked buildings is not the answer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos