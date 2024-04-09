Homes and infrastructure sustained damage in Stellenbosch and Drakenstein municipalities, on the West Coast and Cape Town metro.
Water levels rise in Garden Route towns after heavy rain
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters
Authorities are monitoring water levels in towns along the Garden Route experiencing heavy rain after a severe weather system caused widespread destruction and the death of a security guard in the Western Cape.
“Conditions have stabilised in the western parts of the province but there is heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Garden Route district which we are monitoring closely,” said premier Alan Winde on Tuesday.
“Our priority remains protecting lives in areas which are now receiving high rainfall. In regions where the weather system has passed we will focus our efforts on mop-up and humanitarian aid operations with help from municipalities and NGOs.”
Several roads in the Overberg, Cape Winelands and Garden Route districts were affected by the downpours and gale-force wind.
Schools in the Overberg and Cape Winelands education districts were closed on Tuesday while schools in the Helderberg basin reopened. At least 132 schools reported weather-related damage.
