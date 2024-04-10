The high court in Polokwane has found five men guilty of the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.
Maluleke, 56, was shot dead at his home in Xikundu Village while he was with his 18-year-old son. Six suspects were arrested.
On Wednesday, Shumani Nemadodzi, 48, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, 39, Wiseman Baloyi, 37, Tshianeo Munyai, 32, and Pfunzo Lidzebe, 33, were found guilty and also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“The court accepted the evidence of a key witness who was used by the state in terms of section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
Five men guilty of murdering Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke
Image: NPA Communications
This section of the act is used when the state requires a person who may have been a party to a crime to testify against others. The court decides whether to grant immunity from prosecution after the evaluation of the evidence of the witness.
Malabi-Dzhangi said the court found the witness testified frankly and honestly. She said the witness implicated himself, all the accused and other unknown people in the commission of the offences.
The case was adjourned until Thursday for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
