Case of arson opened after car set on fire, causing house to burn as well

Police in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa are investigating a case of arson after a house and car were burnt in the early hours of Wednesday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the occupants of the house heard strange noises in the yard. When they went out to investigate, they realised the BMW that was parked in the garage was on fire.
“Unfortunately, the vehicle exploded and the house caught fire as well.”
Ledwaba said fire brigade personnel worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze but the vehicle and the residential property were destroyed. No-one was hurt.
