South Africa

Two fires in Cape Town claim six lives

13 April 2024 - 11:24
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In Cape Town six people died in two seperate structural fires on Friday night.
In Cape Town six people died in two seperate structural fires on Friday night.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Six people died in two separate fires in Cape Town on Friday night.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said four people died in Bonteheuwel and four others sustained varying degrees of burn wounds when a fire broke out at a house in Vyeboom Street.

“The city’s fire & rescue service was alerted to the incident by CCTV operators at about 2am.

“Crews from Epping who were first on scene were confronted by a house fully engulfed in flames and immediately started firefighting and search and rescue operations,” he said.

Firefighters found the bodies of two men and two women who had sustained fatal burn wounds.

“Four others — three adults and a minor — were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.”

The fire was extinguished at about 3.30am, Carelse said.

“One formal dwelling was completely destroyed and two adjacent houses were partially damaged.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.

In Khayelitsha, two minors sustained fatal burn wounds in a fire.

“The fire & rescue service was alerted at about 3am of an informal structure burning in Dlavu Close near the Makhaza taxi rank,” Carelse said.

Firefighters from Khayelitsha managed to contain and extinguish the fire which destroyed a single structure.

“Sadly two minors, male and female, were declared deceased on the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown pending an investigation by the SAPS.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Case of arson opened after car set on fire, causing house to burn as well

Police in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa are investigating a case of arson after a house and car were burnt in the early hours of Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Easter weekend fires kill two people in Cape Town

Easter weekend fires at informal settlements claimed two lives, left two people seriously injured and hundreds more displaced in Cape Town.
News
1 week ago

More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires

A total of 339 shacks were destroyed and 759 people left homeless in four fires in Cape Town on Saturday night.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife and her brother found guilty of murder of Transnet engineer South Africa
  2. Announcement will be made on historical debt: Chikunga as e-tolls are switched ... South Africa
  3. 'We don't like to live with hate in our hearts' – Luke Fleurs' family South Africa
  4. Administrator to take over governance, management and administration of NSFAS ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape MEC slams national government for stationery shortage affecting ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial