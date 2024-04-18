South Africa

Life imprisonment for man who raped girl, 7, walking home from school

The accused was linked to the offence through DNA

18 April 2024
The court found there were no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life to a man who raped a seven-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

The Volksrust regional court on Thursday sentenced Walter Sibusiso Mazibuko to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl nine years ago. 

The National Prosecuting Authority said Mazibuko, 36, pleaded guilty.

The incident happened March 18 2015, when Mazibuko accosted the girl who was on her way home from school. 

“The accused took the victim's shoe, threw it into a stream and ordered the victim to fetch it.  He then followed the victim and raped her,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

The girl was found by a passer-by who informed her family. She was taken for medical treatment.

“The matter was reported to the police, and the accused was linked to the offence through DNA,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

She said the court found no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

 

