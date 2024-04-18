South Africa

POLL | Should school camps stop as drowning cases rise?

18 April 2024 - 12:35 By TIMESLIVE
Police divers recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion on Monday afternoon.
Image: City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

The deaths of two teenagers who drowned during a school camp on Monday at the Hennops River in Centurion have reignited debate on whether schools should consider stopping such excursions.

Daveyton Skills School pupils Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya, 17, died while attending a discipline camp held by the NGO Rising Stars Generation. Sibiya died while trying to save Peterson.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the trip was not sanctioned. No teacher accompanied the pupils on the trip. TimesLIVE Premium put a spotlight on one of the boys who was part of the discipline camp who recounted what happened and described the camp as “hell”.

These drownings add to a series of deaths during school trips over the past few years. In January, Laerskool Queenswood grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton drowned during a school trip to Wag ’n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen, Pretoria.

Grade 6 pupil Mandla Chauke from Refalotse Primary School in Winterveldt drowned in a swimming pool in December 2022 during a school trip to a resort.

Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned during a Parktown Boys' High School camp at the Crocodile River in January 2020.

