South Africa

Eight die on way to work in Limpopo bus, truck crash

19 April 2024 - 09:22
The fatal accident was allegedly caused by a bus overtaking unsafely, which sideswiped a truck.
Image: Supplied

Eight people died when a bus and a truck collided early on Thursday on the R555 in the Tubatse-Fetakgomo municipality in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

According to the Limpopo transport and community safety department, the crash was caused by a bus overtaking unsafely, which sideswiped a truck.

The deceased were all passengers in the truck who were going to work at a brick manufacturing company.

Transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani sent condolences to the families of the victims.

Radzilani called on motorists to drive with caution and observe traffic rules.

