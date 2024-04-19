South Africa

Fidelis Moema, co-accused in KPMG R16m bursary fraud case granted R50k bail

19 April 2024 - 10:14 By TImesLIVE
Fidelis Moema and his co-accused Trevor Machimana and metro cop Lebogang Sigubudu appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court granted former KPMG employee Fidelis Moema and his co-accused bail on Friday.

Moema, Tshwane metro police officer Sgt Lebogang Sigubudu and Trevor Machimana made a brief appearance on Friday for the outcome of their bail applications.

Sigubudu and Machimana were the latest suspects arrested in the case and are accused of aiding the former KPMG bursary specialist to move illicit money through their companies.

Moema is accused of stealing R16.5m from the company.

During a brief appearance the trio were granted bail of R50,000 each by magistrate Sharon Soko.

Shock as metro cop appears in court instead of reporting for duty

Tshwane municipality says it is shocked that one of its cops has appeared in court in connection with KPMG money-laundering charges.
News
6 hours ago

Providing an update after the trio's appearance, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)  spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said investigations were progressing "very well".

"We believe by May 24, when the matter returns to court, we'll be in a position to disclose the contents of the docket to the defence team so we can move to the next stage," she said.

The NPA was unable to comment on whether there would be more arrests in the matter.

On Thursday the Tshwane municipality expressed shock about Sigubudu's appearance in the money laundering case.

Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Sen-Supt Isaac Mahamba said Sigubudu was meant to report for work on Thursday night, but they were shocked to see him appearing in court as one of the new accused in the fraud case.

He said Sigubudu started to work for the city in 2009 as a traffic warden "temporarily and was appointed permanently in 2011”. 

TimesLIVE

