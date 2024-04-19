A Johannesburg man who raped a 12-year-old in 2019 was sentenced by the Alexandra magistrate’s court to life imprisonment on Friday.
Muzi Kwanda Langa was convicted of two counts of rape.
Langa, 37, used to call the victim and her friends to come and wash dishes for him.
“The first incident took place when Langa sent the complainant’s friend to buy him cigarettes. While she was gone, he raped the complainant,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
He raped her again on her birthday when he called her to come to collect a gift.
The man pleaded not guilty but prosecutor Percy Ramushu presented strong evidence leading to his conviction.
“The magistrate Hannelie Banks agreed with the prosecution and found him guilty.”
Life imprisonment for man who raped girl, 12, in Alexandra
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
