South Africa

Three arrested for murders of Rand Water executive, bodyguard

19 April 2024 - 16:41 By TimesLIVE
Rand Water executive Teboho Joala was murdered during an event to donate school uniforms and shoes at a school in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg in January. File photo.
Image: LINKEDIN

Police on Friday announced the arrest of three more suspects in connection with the murders of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard. 

This brings to four the number of people arrested in connection with the murders. 

Joala and his bodyguard were killed in front of pupils at a community hall in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg, on January 29. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the Gauteng serious and violent crime investigation murder and robbery team has been following up on leads in the case.  

“The team traced the first suspect and arrested him on April 18 while on his way from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.”  

Upon questioning him, further information was received about two other suspects who were hiding in KZN and the team arrested the two men.

The three will appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday. 

Police said another suspect linked to the case was arrested on March 13 for possession of a firearm suspected to be the one used during the murders.  

Ayanda Ngwenya, 27, remains in custody and his case has been remanded until May 16. 

TimesLIVE 

