South Africa

Three suspects arrested for stock theft in North West remanded

19 April 2024 - 16:01 By TimesLIVE
Three suspects who had allegedly stolen 40 cattle in North West have been remanded until their next court appearance on April 26. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Three suspects who allegedly stole 40 cattle at a farm near Delareyville in North West appeared in the Sannieshof magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of stock theft. 

Aobakwe Kenewang, Lebogang Dithejane and Mosimanegape Bogatsu were arrested on Tuesday after the theft of the cattle the previous night. 

“The herdsman noticed on Tuesday morning that some of the cattle were stolen and informed his employer.

“The farmer and his employees followed the hoof marks of the livestock which led them to a farm next to Setlagole where the suspects put the cattle without the owner’s knowledge,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said. 

She said the suspects allegedly called the owner of the farm where they had put the stolen cattle and informed him they were on the way to collect the livestock.

Police arrested the suspects when they returned and recovered the cattle worth R400,000 and handed them back to the lawful owner. 

The suspects were remanded until their next appearance on April 26. 

