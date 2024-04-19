South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

19 April 2024 - 10:16 By TIMESLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday at the high court in Pretoria.

Earlier this week, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other when data from cellphones confiscated from Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.

LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears

Pictures of a firearm, a murder article and a lawyer's phone number were among the data extracted from the accused's cellphones.
News
1 day ago

Meyiwa trial: cross-examination of ballistic expert delayed for a month

The Pretoria high court has postponed to  May 20 the cross-examination of a ballistic expert whose evidence links a gun to the murder of soccer star ...
News
2 days ago

Defence awaiting legal aid decision on funding of expert to rebut Meyiwa murder weapon evidence

Another delay has struck defence efforts to rebut ballistic expert evidence for the state linking a gun to soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Fleurs the latest football talent cruelly torn from the country by violent crime

In January last year it was Oshwin Andries, in 2014 it was Senzo Meyiwa — how many more?
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
