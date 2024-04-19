WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday at the high court in Pretoria.
Earlier this week, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other when data from cellphones confiscated from Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.
TimesLIVE
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
