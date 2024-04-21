South Africa

Gqeberha man dies while allegedly trying to connect power illegally

21 April 2024 - 13:31
Residents have been urged to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as this can have fatal consequences. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

The public has been urged to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as this can have fatal consequences.

This warning after Eastern Cape police were called to the scene where  a man was killed in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that on Saturday, at about 2am, the occupant of the main house in Couta Kuyga, Greenbushes, heard her dogs barking.

The occupant then went outside to investigate and found the tenant of the flatlet lying lifeless on the roof with wires in his hands. 

“It is suspected that the 26-year-old man was attempting to connect electricity to his flatlet when he was electrocuted,” said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.

An inquest docket was opened and being investigated by SAPS Kabega Park, Beetge said. 

READ MORE:

'My son is gone because of exposed wire': Father wants justice after Eskom 'ignored' matter councillor reported

It took Neo Mosimanga's death for Eskom to cut and remove a low-hanging live wire allegedly reported two months ago.
6 days ago

Man found dead at vandalised substation in Roodepoort

A man died after being electrocuted at the mechanical workshop substation in Roodepoort in what is suspected to be a failed case of attempted theft ...
2 months ago

Now leaving platform 4 — the cable theft special

Grand return of Shosholoza Meyl comes to a full stop after overhead cables are stolen in Cape Town.
4 months ago
