Police on Sunday confirmed the murder of popular soul and RnB DJ, MC and radio personality Peter Mashata.
The entertainer was gunned down in Soshanguve last night.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said Tshwane police had opened two dockets of murder and attempted murder.
[The] shooting involved two men aged 46 and 45 years during the early hours of today [Sunday]. One victim died in hospital while the other was injured,” said Kweza.
Popular DJ and MC Peter Mashata shot dead in Soshanguve
Tributes pour in for comedian and DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse
“The two victims were driving near TUT (Tshwane University of Technology) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled and police are following several leads,” Kweza added.
Police have called for anyone with information to come forward, saying all information will be treated with confidentiality.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 08600 10111.
