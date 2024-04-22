South Africa

Bogus Bible college preys on celebrities ‘to sway public’: Nzimande

22 April 2024 - 14:22 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Elizabeth Serunye celebrates receiving an honorary doctorate from Trinity International Bible University at the weekend.
Image: Elezabeth Sikasu Serunye

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande says unregistered Trinity International Bible University awards honorary doctorates to unsuspecting celebrities as a strategy for it to gain credibility status with the public.

The institution is in the spotlight after it awarded veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube and Skeem Saam actress Elizabeth Serunye with honorary doctorates at the weekend.

Within hours after the announcements by the creatives celebrating becoming honorary “doctors”, Nzimande's department said Trinity International Bible University was not registered and was not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees.

“The reason the college is offering honorary doctorates to celebrities is because they want to sway the public, for people to think they are credible. The fact that the college is bogus will not change,” Nzimande said.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Nzimande said the department previously warned the college to get its house in order and to register, but no action was taken.

“I am very disappointed with this institution because it continues offering honorary degrees,” he said.

Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms

Minister says he has become aware of honorary doctorates awarded to some of the country's top celebrities by unregistered Trinity International Bible ...
News
1 day ago

“I engaged with them before when they awarded another celebrity an honorary doctorate, and said to them at the time: if they want to become an education institution, they must follow procedures. I was willing to help them to comply but they did not take up that [offer] and continue to do this.”

Though Nzimande interacted with college management about the registration saga more than a year ago, action against the institution has not been taken.

The minister said he was waiting for a report from the Council of Higher Education to recommend action that should be taken against bogus institutions.

Government says Trinity International Bible University, which conferred an honorary doctorate to actor Sello Maake kaNcube, is not registered.
Image: Sello Maake kaNcube/X

“I am expecting a full report from the Council on Higher Education about what action we should take against such institutions,” he said.

“The unfortunate part about such institutions doing this is they diminish the credibility of qualifications of higher education, even honorary ones. This is a bogus institution that does not have the right to offer any degrees or higher education qualifications.

“I will unfortunately have to take action. I have reached out to them and sat down with them about the horrible consequences to the credibility of our institutions.”

On the possibility of the institution being registered internationally, Nzimande said even in such circumstances it would also have to be registered with the South African government.

The Daily Dispatch reported in 2018 that the unregistered Bible college had awarded traditional leaders and prominent people honorary doctorates in partnership with the Christian Leadership Academy in Gqeberha. The recipients included:

  • Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi;
  • late king Zwelonke Sigcawu of the amaXhosa kingdom;
  • King Dalimvula Matanzima of the Western Tembus; and
  • King Peter Cardi of the Khoisan in Cape Town.

Watch gospel singer Winnie Mashaba receiving an honorary doctorate from the institution in 2019:

TimesLIVE

