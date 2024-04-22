South Africa

Child killed, six people wounded in Ficksburg shooting

22 April 2024 - 14:25 By TimesLIVE
Two gunmen started shooting at farm dwellers without uttering a word.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two silent gunmen opened fire on farm dwellers in two houses in Ficksburg at the weekend, killing an 11-year-old child and wounding six people.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the gunmen had arrived shortly before 10pm on Sunday, April 21.

“They started shooting at farm dwellers at two houses on the farmstead without uttering a word to the occupants inside the houses.

“The suspects fled the scene on foot and got into a car that was parked on the side of R26 near the farmstead.”

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation. 

The wounded victims are being treated in hospital.

TimesLIVE

