Eight Nigerian men who allegedly attacked a police station and fought with police officers in Kimberley last week appeared in the Kimberley district court on Monday.
They are facing charges of malicious injury to property, assault and public violence.
Onogu Nwaemeka, Kelecho Oken, Ebot Kennedy, Chijioke Steven, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru, Amajoyi Tochukwu and Charles Okerie Onyedikashi were arrested on Thursday.
Police fired rubber bullets to disperse a large group of foreigners who attacked them as they were arresting a Nigerian allegedly in possession of drugs on Thursday evening.
They had demanded he not be apprehended.
“Mayhem broke out as the police tried to contain the situation and the accused started to attack the police. Additional tactical police reinforcements were called and the eight accused were arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
The case was been until April 26 for further investigation and the accused were remanded.
Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police, police station remanded by court
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
