South Africa

Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police, police station remanded by court

22 April 2024 - 19:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Seven Nigerians appeared in court on Monday to face charges of malicious damage to property, assault and public violence. Stock image.
Seven Nigerians appeared in court on Monday to face charges of malicious damage to property, assault and public violence. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Eight Nigerian men who allegedly attacked a police station and fought with police officers in Kimberley last week appeared in the Kimberley district court on Monday. 

They are facing charges of malicious injury to property, assault and public violence.

Onogu Nwaemeka, Kelecho Oken, Ebot Kennedy, Chijioke Steven, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru, Amajoyi Tochukwu and Charles Okerie Onyedikashi were arrested on Thursday. 

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse a large group of foreigners who attacked them as they were arresting a Nigerian allegedly in possession of drugs on Thursday evening. 

They had demanded he not be apprehended.

“Mayhem broke out as the police tried to contain the situation and the accused started to attack the police. Additional tactical police reinforcements were called and the eight accused were arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

The case was been until April 26 for further investigation and the accused were remanded. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Eight arrested during battles between police and foreigners in Kimberley

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse a large group of foreigners who attacked them as they were arresting a Nigerian allegedly in possession of ...
News
4 days ago

Cape Town trains 1,000 new metro police officers to help SAPS fight crime

The City of Cape Town is training 1,000 potential new metro police officers as part of an 18-month full-time learnership which includes extensive ...
News
10 hours ago

Cele returns to KZN for back-to-back engagements over three days

Three-day visit is part of the implementation of an integrated violence and crime prevention strategy, says police minister
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  2. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  3. 'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala South Africa
  4. Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets South Africa
  5. Popular DJ and MC Peter Mashata shot dead in Soshanguve South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets