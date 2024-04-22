South Africa

LISTEN | Viral flying squad cop loves saving lives, not into modelling

22 April 2024 - 17:39 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Devan Cox
Devan Cox
Image: Devan Cox

Police flying squad officer Devan Cox who has gone viral for his looks after posting a picture of himself in uniform says he loves saving lives and has no interest in changing his career.

Cox, who is from Gonubie, a coastal town near East London, dominated social media trends at the weekend after he posted a picture of himself on April 18 after an early morning gym session before work.

He spoke about his viral picture in an interview with Algoa FM radio station.

“I am not into modelling, I am sticking to the police service saving lives,” Cox said when asked if he was interested in a modelling career.

The single father of two boys said he loves living a healthy lifestyle. 

“I am not married. I have two children and I am a single dad. On my off days I try to keep fit. I run, swim and cycle, basically living a healthy lifestyle.”

Listen to the interview:

Here are some reactions from social media:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | 'She is the one': A love story that started inside a minibus ferrying commuters to work

It is a love story that began when the two met in a minibus ferrying workers to Roodepoort from Bramfischerville in Soweto.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | 5 most entertaining videos of Mashata that captivated Mzansi

Here's a look at some of Mashata's funniest videos.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

WATCH | South African vocal group The Joy perform with Doja Cat at Coachella

"It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  2. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  3. 'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala South Africa
  4. Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets South Africa
  5. Popular DJ and MC Peter Mashata shot dead in Soshanguve South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets