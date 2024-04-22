“When I heard the news in the morning, I called his driver. The driver told me the [incident] happened near TUT [Tshwane University of Technology, along Aubrey Matlala Street], which is about 3km to 5km from here. The driver said that he heard bullets."
Mashata's friend was shot in the shoulder but managed to drive away from the scene, according to the police report.
"The complainant is Mashata's friend, and had told police he spent the whole day with the deceased doing his errands, and at around 11.20pm they went to the address mentioned above [Epozini] where the deceased was performing as a DJ," the report said.
"The complainant further alleged after his performance, at around 12.20pm, the deceased took pictures with fans while his friend was waiting for him in the car. They left Epozini Lifestyle, and when they approached TUT North Campus [in] Soshanguve, next to Chicken Kwasa, there was traffic and destruction [sic] on the road, and the driver had to reduce speed. Suddenly there were gunshots from the passenger side where the deceased was [seated]."
"He drove to Akasia Hospital Netcare for medical attention as the deceased was not responding when he called his name.
"The motive behind this killing is unknown, and investigations are continuing."
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets
Pub owner relives late DJ’s last performance
Image: X/ Mashata
Details of how slain popular DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse spent his last moments have emerged, with a pub manager saying he had a good set and a friend telling police he ran errands on Saturday.
In a video that circulated on social media on Sunday, hours after news broke that Mashata had been gunned down in Soshanguve, Tshwane, he is seen dancing and singing to Michael Jackson's Heal the World.
Mashata, also known as "Msindo Maker" or "Noise Maker", is standing behind the decks and happily greeting people at Epozini Lifestyle in the township.
Epozini manager Vusi Mtshweni said Mashata arrived at the establishment on Saturday night for his set, and minutes after he finished playing he left.
"He came with his friend, who is also his driver, around 11pm and he performed. His set was good. He left after 12pm," said Mtshweni, adding he was shocked to learn the DJ had been gunned down.
Mashata's heartbroken family ask for space to 'deal with trauma' after the DJ's murder
DJ Vettys hospitalised after shooting
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.
“One victim died in hospital while the other was injured. The two victims were driving near TUT when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled, and police are following several leads," said Kweza.
Mashata's family has asked for space as they mourn their loss. His manager Gugu Ngubeni, said: “The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma.
"The family representative will keep you posted on the memorial and funeral services during the course of the week.”
Mashata was a staunch supporter of Mamelodi Sundowns. He served as an announcer at Masandawana games.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and everyone who was touched by his talent, entertainment and laughter," said the club.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the industry have paid tribute to Mashata.
Kweza has urged anyone with information to contact the police on 08600-10111. All information will be treated with confidentiality.
