South Africa

Trio accused of murder of Rand Water executive make brief court appearance

22 April 2024 - 18:03 By TIMESLIVE
Rand Water chief shared services officer Teboho Joala was assassinated in January in Johannesburg South.
Image: X / Rand Water

Three men believed to be behind the brazen assassination of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard Sifiso Shange in January appeared in the Lenasia magistrate's court on Monday. 

The trio, identified as Khulekani Mdluli, Zamokuhle Ntombela and Lindani Mtshali, are alleged to have killed Joala and Shange in full view of a group of children at a school event held in a hall at Zakariyya Park.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the trio were charged with two counts of premeditated murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Their case was postponed to April 29 when they are expected to apply for bail. 

It was alleged that Joala had been their initial target. 

Johannesburg city council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu, who sat next to Joala at the event in Zakariyya Park Hall, south of Johannesburg, said an assailant disguised as a community member rushed the stage and opened fire on Joala. 

Zungu said it appeared as though Joala had not been shocked by their presence. 

“I remember Teboho looking at this guy [one of the gunmen] and then the next [moment] I see Teboho holding his head. He went like this [cupping his head in his hands] on the table and then he knew that the time had come,” said Zungu.

The motive for the killing remains unclear. 

TimesLIVE

