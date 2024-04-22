Sgt Batho Mogola, who is one of the investigators in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, will continue being cross-examined at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
During Mogola's testimony on Friday, the court heard one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest.
Mogola spoke about the arrests of some of the accused and the cellphones confiscated from another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of investigator continues at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC.
Sgt Batho Mogola, who is one of the investigators in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, will continue being cross-examined at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
During Mogola's testimony on Friday, the court heard one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest.
Mogola spoke about the arrests of some of the accused and the cellphones confiscated from another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'He asked me to share the evidence against him': witness in Meyiwa case testifies about arrests
LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears
Meyiwa trial: cross-examination of ballistic expert delayed for a month
Defence awaiting legal aid decision on funding of expert to rebut Meyiwa murder weapon evidence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos