South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of investigator continues at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

22 April 2024 - 11:14 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC.

Sgt Batho Mogola, who is one of the investigators in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, will continue being cross-examined at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

During Mogola's testimony on Friday, the court heard one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest.

Mogola spoke about the arrests of some of the accused and the cellphones confiscated from another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

TimesLIVE

