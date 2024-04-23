South Africa

R15m worth of cocaine seized from Colombian vessel at Richards Bay port

23 April 2024 - 07:10
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The vessel was importing iron to South Africa and was also carrying drugs.
The vessel was importing iron to South Africa and was also carrying drugs.
Image: Supplied

Blocks of cocaine worth R15m were seized on Monday at Richards Bay port of entry from a vessel travelling from Colombia.

According to police no arrest has been made and the operation continues. 

The seizure was carried out by Hawks members from Richards Bay serious organised crime investigation in collaboration with external stakeholders including the King Cetshwayo district task team, Richards Bay ORS, local criminal record centre, South African Revenue Services customs, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, Transnet port terminal security and a private security company.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the members received information about a vessel travelling from Colombia to Richards Bay port of entry.

"It was indicated the vessel was importing iron to South Africa and it was also carrying drugs. An enquiry was registered and a disruptive operation was planned. A search was conducted on arrival of the vessel and blocks of cocaine to the street value of R15m were found," he said.

Mhlongo said a preliminary investigation was conducted and evidence was collected. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Viral flying squad cop loves saving lives, not into modelling

Police flying squad officer Devan Cox who has gone viral for his looks after posting a picture of himself in uniform says he loves saving lives and ...
News
23 hours ago

Cape Town trains 1,000 new metro police officers to help SAPS fight crime

The City of Cape Town is training 1,000 potential new metro police officers as part of an 18-month full-time learnership which includes extensive ...
News
1 day ago

Cele returns to KZN for back-to-back engagements over three days

Three-day visit is part of the implementation of an integrated violence and crime prevention strategy, says police minister
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  2. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Viral flying squad cop loves saving lives, not into modelling South Africa
  4. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  5. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma