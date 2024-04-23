South Africa

Three life terms for Zimbabwean man who raped three girls in Limpopo

23 April 2024 - 21:36 By TimesLIVE
A Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to three life terms for the rape of three children aged between 8 and 11 in Limpopo in 2022. Stock image.
A Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to three life terms for the rape of three children aged between 8 and 11 in Limpopo in 2022. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A Zimbabwean man who raped three children aged 8, 9, and 11 in Limpopo has been sentenced to three life terms. 

Tinos Chimeze, 33, pleaded not guilty at the Modimolle magistrate’s court of the rapes committed during 2022. 

Chimeze alleged the victims came to his house to view his woodwork and that he even offered them food.

“The evidence revealed that the accused had been luring the victims to his place in 2022, offering them soft drinks and food. He then proceeded to rape the victims in his house in the presence of the other victims,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Tuesday. 

The rapes were brought to the attention of the police by a social worker who interviewed the victims.

“The accused had taken the three victims to a social worker alleging that he was taking care of them and that they needed food. Medical evidence confirmed that the victims were indeed sexually abused.” 

TimesLIVE 

