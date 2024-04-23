The investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Batho Mogola, will continue giving testimony at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
One of the defence lawyers in the footballer's murder trial on Monday argued evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial.
Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, said the investigation into the case is “far from the truth”.
He suggested an alternative scenario — that Meyiwa was killed when a shot was fired from a gun owned by Longwe Twala during an argument with Twala's then-girlfriend Zandile Khumalo. Twala was in the Vosloorus house where the footballer died in October 2014, with the Khumalo sisters, their mother and two of Meyiwa's friends.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Investigator in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues with testimony
Courtesy of SABC
The investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Batho Mogola, will continue giving testimony at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
One of the defence lawyers in the footballer's murder trial on Monday argued evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial.
Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, said the investigation into the case is “far from the truth”.
He suggested an alternative scenario — that Meyiwa was killed when a shot was fired from a gun owned by Longwe Twala during an argument with Twala's then-girlfriend Zandile Khumalo. Twala was in the Vosloorus house where the footballer died in October 2014, with the Khumalo sisters, their mother and two of Meyiwa's friends.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala
'He asked me to share the evidence against him': witness in Meyiwa case testifies about arrests
LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos