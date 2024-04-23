South Africa

WATCH | Investigator in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues with testimony

23 April 2024 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Batho Mogola, will continue giving testimony at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

One of the defence lawyers in the footballer's murder trial on Monday argued evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, said the investigation into the case is “far from the truth”.

He suggested an alternative scenario — that Meyiwa was killed when a shot was fired from a gun owned by Longwe Twala during an argument with Twala's then-girlfriend Zandile Khumalo. Twala was in the Vosloorus house where the footballer died in October 2014, with the Khumalo sisters, their mother and two of Meyiwa's friends.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial argued the evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial, saying ...
News
1 day ago

'He asked me to share the evidence against him': witness in Meyiwa case testifies about arrests

One of the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest, ...
News
4 days ago

LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears

Pictures of a firearm, a murder article and a lawyer's phone number were among the data extracted from the accused's cellphones.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  2. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Viral flying squad cop loves saving lives, not into modelling South Africa
  4. WATCH | Wheel damage during take-off forces FlySafair plane to make emergency ... South Africa
  5. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma