South Africa

Fifteen years in jail for corrupt former clearing agent and customs official

The truck had 614 boxes of semi-manufactured tobacco from Zimbabwe

24 April 2024 - 22:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the accused offered officials bribes totalling R250,000 to ensure that a truck was not inspected. Stock image.
One of the accused offered officials bribes totalling R250,000 to ensure that a truck was not inspected. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Musina regional court has sentenced a former clearing agent and a former Sars customs officer at the Beitbridge border post to 15 years’ imprisonment each after finding them guilty of fraud, forgery and corruption. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Wednesday that Nthapeleng Adler Munyai and Tsumbedzo Priscilla Nemangani Mashito, both 47, were arrested for permitting a truck loaded with 614 boxes of semi-manufactured tobacco valued at R6m to enter the country from Zimbabwe, using forged consignment clearance documents. 

The truck was stopped at the Musina weigh bridge by an officer of the Road Traffic Management Co-operation in March 2016 after noticing that the truck and trailers’ registration number plates did not correspond with the licence disks. 

The truck was returned to the customs ramp for inspection.   

Munyai, the former manager of Pamdozi Cargo International CC Clearing Agent, offered the witness a bribe of R50,000 while the two were still at the weighbridge for him not to cause the truck to be returned to the customs ramp for inspection. 

Munyai also offered gratification of R200,000 to a customs official for him not to carry out an inspection of the truck when it was on the customs ramp.

 It was found that Mashito, the former Sars customs official, had been instrumental in the processing of the truck and its consignment outside the normal and ordinary customs clearance process and procedures. Mashito had also misrepresented to her employer how the transaction relating to the truck was dealt with. 

The court concluded the accused failed to present substantial and compelling circumstances warranting the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years for corruption. 

 The truck with its two trailers and 614 boxes of tobacco was forfeited to the state. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Domestic worker unhappy with sentence after 10-year wait for conclusion of rapist boss’s trial

The victim is upset that he might be considered for parole after serving half of his sentence
News
2 days ago

Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m

A celebrity chef who defrauded the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of millions was on Monday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.
News
2 days ago

'Kissing is not consent': SCA overrules Ngcukaitobi's rape judgment

Victim testified she had said she was a virgin and didn't want penetrative sex
News
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. Ten years in jail for celebrity chef who defrauded Sars of R3.1m South Africa
  3. Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms South Africa
  4. Tembisa Hospital's suspended boss Ashley Mthunzi dies South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...