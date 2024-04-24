WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Wednesday in the Pretoria high court.
One of the investigators in the case, Sgt Batho Mogola, was asked why an arrest warrant for the football star’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was not executed.
An application for an arrest warrant for Khumalo was finalised in October 2020 when the applications for the five men accused of the murder were made but Khumalo’s was never authorised.
The confessions of accused No 1 Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and another accused Bongani Ntanzi alleged the songstress was the mastermind behind Meyiwa’s 2014 murder, further claiming she ordered and paid for the hit.
