South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

24 April 2024 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Wednesday in the Pretoria high court.

One of the investigators in the case, Sgt Batho Mogola, was asked why an arrest warrant for the football star’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was not executed.

An application for an arrest warrant for Khumalo was finalised in October 2020 when the applications for the five men accused of the murder were made but Khumalo’s was never authorised.

The confessions of accused No 1 Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and another accused Bongani Ntanzi alleged the songstress was the mastermind behind Meyiwa’s 2014 murder, further claiming she ordered and paid for the hit.

TimesLIVE

Should Longwe Twala take the stand at the Meyiwa murder trial?

Should the Pretoria high court subpoena Longwe Twala and everyone else who was present in the house when Senzo Meyiwa died?
1 day ago

'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial argued the evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial, saying ...
1 day ago

'He asked me to share the evidence against him': witness in Meyiwa case testifies about arrests

One of the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest, ...
4 days ago
