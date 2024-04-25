All the brave and selfless recipients of the Order of Luthuli in Gold

The late Kenneth Hlako Rachidi and Peter Cyril Jones are two of the nine Order of Luthuli in Gold recipients who will honoured when President Cyril Ramaphosa confers national orders next Tuesday.

The Presidency said the Order of Luthuli recognised South African citizens who had contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

Rachidi and Jones were nominated in separate forms by Nkosinathi Biko, the CEO of the Steve Biko Foundation.

In his nomination form addressed to the Chancery of Orders dated August 28 2023, Biko said Rachidi was an intrepid political activist who fought against the oppressive apartheid system in pursuance of an open, plural society in which all would be treated equally before the law.

“Rachidi advocated for the emancipation of the black oppressed, universal suffrage and advanced black communalism as an economic system based on traditional African values modified for the modern and industrial economy,” Biko said.

He said from his earliest days until he died in 2022 at the age of 78, Rachidi was inspired by and committed to the Black Consciousness philosophy.

“Expelled from schools and university for his student activism, detained on countless occasions by the apartheid regime for acting on his political beliefs, regardless of the personal cost, Rachidi remained committed to the cause of self-reliant community development until his passing.”