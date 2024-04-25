South Africa

Enyobeni tavern report: children's right to protection from harmful effects of alcohol was compromised

25 April 2024 - 14:03
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SA Human Rights Commission has found the Buffalo City metro, SAPS, health department and liquor boards all “contributed to violations of fundamental human rights in the unfolding of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy”. File photo.
The SA Human Rights Commission has found the Buffalo City metro, SAPS, health department and liquor boards all “contributed to violations of fundamental human rights in the unfolding of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy”. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Inadequate law enforcement to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors and to regulate liquor outlets have been cited by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigative report as factors in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy. 

The report into the deaths of 21 partygoers at a “pens down” event at the tavern in East London in 2022 was released on Thursday.

The commission found inadequate law enforcement of liquor regulations by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) and police. There was also insufficient oversight by the Buffalo City metropolitan municipality (BCMM).  

The national departments of trade & industry and social development were criticised for neglecting crucial legislative measures aimed at curbing alcohol abuse.

The SAHRC said there were violations of legal frameworks, including the constitution and international treaties such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Children's rights to protection from the harmful effects of alcohol were directly compromised, reflecting broader failures in regulatory compliance and enforcement,” read the report.

LISTEN | Enyobeni tavern tragedy: SAHRC to issue report after teen deaths

The deaths of 21 partygoers at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape in 2022 will be revisited on Thursday when the South African Human Rights ...
News
6 hours ago

The investigation highlighted systemic failures in multiple sectors, including: 

  • inadequate enforcement of liquor regulations by the ECLB and SAPS; 
  • insufficient oversight and capacity in the BCMM to monitor compliance with zoning and building regulations; 
  • delayed and opaque processes within the department of health regarding investigation findings and inquest proceedings; and 
  • neglect by national departments in prioritising crucial legislative measures aimed at curbing alcohol abuse. 

The commission proposed targeted recommendations:

  • the ECLB should place a moratorium on issuing on-site licences until the capacity for effective monitoring is bolstered and a follow-up done on peace officer status and ensure alignment with proposed legislative reforms; 
  • the BCMM should enhance internal capacity-building through tailored training programmes for ward councillors and metro police officials;
  • the BCMM should engage in community outreach to identify and address challenges posed by liquor outlets, prioritise the installation of recreational facilities and conduct audits to ensure compliance with liquor regulations and building standards;
  • the BCMM should urgently establish local drug action committees in its jurisdiction; 
  • national government departments should prioritise the re-tabling and enactment of critical legislative measures aimed at curbing alcohol abuse, ensuring alignment with international best practices and existing policy frameworks; and 
  • the police should strengthen enforcement mechanisms to address violations of liquor regulations and collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure public safety and order.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Enyobeni tavern duo fined R5,000 each, set to seek aid to pay

Enyobeni tavern's owner and operational manager Vuyokazi and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu have been sentenced to fines of R5,000 each, with the ...
News
2 months ago

Enyobeni tragedy: ‘How did we survive while our friends did not?’

Two patrons who were at the Enyobeni tavern on the night of the tragedy describe scenes of panic and chaos, and make troubling allegations about how ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

‘I called him my son’; ‘Her beautiful smile’; ‘His laugh was contagious’: Schools pay tribute to tavern victims

Schoolmates and teachers of the youths who died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London are mourning their losses.
News
1 year ago

NYDA likens Enyobeni tavern tragedy to 2000 incident when 13 children died in Throb nightclub in Chatsworth

How can it be that 22 years after 13 children were killed in a stampede in Chatsworth, the same tragedy is happening again?
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  4. Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display