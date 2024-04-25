South Africa

Enyobeni tavern tragedy: SAHRC to issue report after teen deaths

25 April 2024 - 08:13 By TimesLIVE
Enyobeni tavern, where 21 East London children lost their lives in 2022. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The deaths of 21 partygoers at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape in 2022 will be revisited on Thursday when the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) issues an investigation report.

The commission said its team probed the systemic challenges and human rights concerns that may have played a role in the tragedy.

When the inquiry was announced shortly after the deaths, the commission's Dr Eileen Carter said they would investigate everyone who was part of the evening.

“We want to engage all the relevant stakeholders around the table, get all the adults in the room and discuss what has gone wrong because certainly the 'best interest of the child' principle has not been upheld, whether by bylaws or failure of the liquor board,” she said.

An inquest into the cause of the teenagers' deaths is scheduled to be heard in the Mdantsane magistrate's court in May.

Two months ago, the tavern's owner and operational manager Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu were sentenced to fines of R5,000 each, with the alternative of 100 days' imprisonment. They were convicted in the East London regional court of being liable for the sale of alcohol to a 17-year-old, who testified in the trial. 

A cashier who was on duty on the night of the deaths previously paid an admission of guilt fine.

Lab ‘failed to do key toxicity test’ in tavern deaths

Forensic toxicologist’s ‘unofficial’ report says methanol role remains unknown due to absence of formic acid analysis
News
1 year ago

Enyobeni tragedy: ‘How did we survive while our friends did not?’

Two patrons who were at the Enyobeni tavern on the night of the tragedy describe scenes of panic and chaos, and make troubling allegations about how ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Lessons for parents from the tavern tragedy

Being a parent is hard, but the first step in helping your kids stay relatively safe is to form a trusting relationship, writes Judith Ancer.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
