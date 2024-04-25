South Africa

Man accused of raping mentally challenged woman: Limpopo police

25 April 2024 - 07:16
The victim was allegedly lured by her female neighbour. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A rape case involving a reportedly mentally challenged 36-year-old woman has been opened with police in Thohoyandou.

Limpopo police said the alleged incident took place on Sunday at Thohoyandou block G.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim's female neighbour called the woman to her house and allegedly forced her into a garage where her male worker raped her.

A case was opened on Tuesday by the victim's grandmother.

“The male suspect is now on the run and the police have launched a massive manhunt,” Mashaba said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on community members, guardians and parents to protect vulnerable groups against criminals and report them to the police.

READ MORE:

'Kissing is not consent': SCA overrules Ngcukaitobi's rape judgment

Victim testified she had said she was a virgin and didn't want penetrative sex
News
12 hours ago

Jub Jub to apply for amendment of his bail conditions on Thursday

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the rape case against TV presenter Molemo "Jub Jub” Maarohanye until June 13.
News
1 day ago

Police instructor arrested for allegedly raping trainee

A Western Cape police instructor was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Sunday for allegedly raping a female police ...
News
2 days ago
